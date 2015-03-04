Azercell launches a new campaign

Baku.4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan continues to please its subscribers this spring at the eve of Novruz holiday. The company has launched a new campaign for subscribers with new pre-paid numbers and those shifting their pre-paid numbers to Azercell network via mobile number portability service.

Report informs referring to the press service of the mobile operator the campaign named Join Azercell, get 5 hours of free talk every month is conducted during March 3-31, 2015. During the period of campaign, every subscriber activating SimSim number will get 5 hours of free on-net talks every month in next six months by topping up the balance by at least 5 AZN. Free talks available for next 5 days can be used only for on-net calls. Furthermore, subscriber will not be able to enjoy the campaign in case he/she changes current 'Bizimkilər' package.