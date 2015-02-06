Azerbaijan's first satellite marks second anniversary

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second anniversary of launching Azerbaijan's first communication satellite "Azerspace-1" was celebrated on February 8.

Report informs referring to "Azercosmos" OJSCo, the first telecommunications satellite was launched into orbit in South America, from Guiana space center in Guiana island under the French administration. It was noted on the document representing the technical specifications of the satellite by its manufacturer "Orbital Sciences" company (US) that the satellite is valid for orbit for 15. However, as the result of the successful launch of the satellite and effective management in orbit over the past two years, th projected life of the satellite was expanded till 16.7 years.

Currently, 121 TVs and 20 radio channels including 108 foreign and 13 local of them are broadcasting via "Azerspace-1" satellite in the Azerbaijani, Turkish, English, Georgian, Persian, Afghan and other foreign languages.

"Azercosmos" provides the customers from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Egypt, UAE, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Greece with satellite services.