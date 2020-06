Apple Inc. is preparing to allow customers to buy many of its products, including iPads, Macs, and AirPods, over monthly installments via its Apple Card credit card, Report informs, citing Bloomberg.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is planning to roll out the service in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the plan. The offering will let customers buy a product through Apple and split up the cost over several months with interest-free payments.