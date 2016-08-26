Apple creates its own social network

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Apple is reportedly building its own version of Snapchat. Report informs citing the TASS, Apple is currently testing an app that lets iPhone users record video and apply filters or drawings to the content in a similar way to Snapchat. The software is currently being designed to be used mostly with one hand, and videos from the app can be shot, edited, and uploaded in less than a minute. An internal prototype of the design for the app includes an Instagram-like square shape for videos, and the ability to send the media to contacts or social networks.

Team behind Final Cut Pro and iMovie are responsible for the new app, which is unnamed in the report. Apple is reportedly targeting a 2017 release for the new app, alongside a fresh focus on social networking features for the iPhone.