Apple adds virtual car keys to iOS

If you're an owner of a recent Tesla, like the Model 3, chances are you've been enjoying the virtual key lifestyle for some time. Now, Apple wants to bring it mainstream, by baking virtual car keys (but not CarKeys) into iOS 14 -- and even iOS 13 -- with BMW as its first partner.

Virtual car keys are just what they sound like: digital keys that allow you to open and unlock your car only by using the NFC chip in recent iPhones. No more fumbling for keys at the bottom of your purse or cargo shorts; grab your phone and away you go. Virtual keys in your Apple Wallet will enable you to quickly and easily create virtual keys and send them via iMessage; you can give permissions to your kids, parents, or friends without having to get a new key cut -- or replaced.

BMW will be the first partner, but Apple is working to bring the tech to other makes.