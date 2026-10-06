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    Ali Asadov meets Digital Cooperation Organization secretary general

    ICT
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 18:06
    Ali Asadov meets Digital Cooperation Organization secretary general

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met today with Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO).

    According to Report, citing the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's membership in the organization for implementing the country's digital transformation agenda and expanding international cooperation in the field.

    The sides noted that digital transformation is one of Azerbaijan's key state policy priorities and that consistent and systematic measures are being implemented in this area under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

    They were also briefed on work to develop digital infrastructure, digitalize public services, and strengthen artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and the innovation ecosystem as practical outcomes of this policy.

    The meeting discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the DCO in areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of exchanging experience and implementing joint initiatives in various fields.

    Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev also attended the meeting.

    Deemah Al Yahya Ali Asadov Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)
    Photo
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