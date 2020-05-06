Zaur Aliyev: Few people obey rules today

"We are taking nearly 5,000 virus-related samples in a day, while this figure was 200-300 in the first days. It allows us to reveal the diseases timely," Zaur Aliyev, the Chairman of the Executive Board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, said at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, 22 patients are in reanimation. Of them, 12 are on artificial respiration devices.'

The increase in the number of patients in recent days is related to the softening of quarantine regime: 'Although the protective gear is preferred, few people obey the rules.'