World scientists say, aspirin protects against cancer

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ International team of scientists found that long-term use of aspirin, easily accessible antipyretic medicine, reduces a person's risk of a cancer disease till 47%.

Report informs referring to portal EurekAlert, more than 600,000 people participated in the study who used aspirin during the long-term period.

Long-term aspirin users were 47% less likely to have been diagnosed with cancer of the liver, oesophagus (38%), pancreas (34%), formation of Malignant neoplasm in large intestine (24%).

Aspirin is effective for prophylaxis of leukemia, lung and prostate cancers.

Earlier American scientists found that though aspirin use delays the development of Malignant neoplasm in large intestine, it also increases evolutionary potential of tumor cells.