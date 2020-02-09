WHO sends delegation to China over coronavirus

Coronavirus is spreading beyond China's borders, with more countries reporting new cases of infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it will send a delegation to China due to the new type of coronavirus (NCP). Report informs, citing Euronews, that the Organization said it had received a positive response from Beijing. The delegation chiefs will travel to China first and then the members will follow.

In addition, the experts of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also work in the staff.