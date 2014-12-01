WHO Says Ebola Fight Deadline Partially Met, More Work Needed

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that targeted goals to curb the Ebola outbreak have been partially met in the three worst-hit countries, WHO assistant director-general Bruce Aylward said Monday.

December 1 marks the end of the 60-day period set by the UN Mission for Ebola Emergency Response (UNMEER) in September to achieve its virus containment targets. According to the United Nations, by this date 70 percent of those infected with Ebola should have been receiving treatment and 70 percent of the victims should have been safely buried.