WHO representative, head of Analytical Expertise Center discuss cooperation

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci has met with director of the Analytical Expertise Center at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health Murad Suleymanov.

According to Report, during the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation in improving health sphere in the country.

Harmanci noted that WHO supports the work of the Analytical Expertise Center in Azerbaijan in bringing the healthcare sector in compliance with international standards, boosting the potential of local specialists and evaluation procedures.

The Analytical Expertise Center has been functioning since 2007 and carries out all operations related to medical preparations.