WHO records highest infection rates of measles in a decade

World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded the highest infection rates of measles in Europe over the past 10 years, Report informs citing the TASS.

"In 2018, measles killed 72 children and adults in the European Region. Close to 82,600 people in 47 of those 53 countries contracted the virus, representing the highest number of annual cases in the past decade: three times the total reported in 2017, and 15 times the record low, reported in 2016."

The biggest hotspot by far, is Ukraine with 53,218 reported cases in 2018, followed by Serbia with 5,076, Israel with 2,919, France with 2,913 and Italy with 2,517.

According to WHO, 2,256 cases were recorded in Russia.