WHO: No evidence for lab release of coronavirus

Evidence suggests that the coronavirus originated in animals, the World Health Organization said.

“There is no evidence that the virus was created or mutated in the laboratory,” the WHO statement said, Report informs.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,400,000 globally, resulting in more than 650,000 recoveries and over 170,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

