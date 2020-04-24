Measures against coronavirus in Azerbaijan yield positive results: WHO

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/58d027af0af77e24abd03c223ae4a2da/3f46fd26-0bbe-4d39-93b1-085f2d837f2d_292.jpg

To date, Azerbaijan confirmed 1,548 coronavirus cases. As many as 948 have been recovered from the illness, while 20 died.

Head of the Azerbaijan Office of the World Health Organization Hande Harmanci made the remarks at an online briefing, Report says.

The situation in Western Europe is now stable, and the number of cases has decreased, said the WHO official.

Harmanci stressed that the work done by Azerbaijan in this field yielded positive results, which can be seen in the large number of recovered patients.

Azerbaijan extended the nationwide quarantine until May 4.