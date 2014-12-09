​WHO: Malaria not identified in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Malaria mortality in the world decreased by 47% from 2000 to 2013 due to effective measures on fight against this disease implemented by the global community. Report informs, this was stated in the annual report of the World Health Organization (WHO), published on December 9 in Geneva.

According to the report, the number of infected of malaria decreases in many countries. In 2013, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka identified no cases of the disease. Another 11 countries, including Argentina, Armenia, Egypt, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, reported that they successfully supported the status of malaria-free countries.

In the African Region, which accounts for about 90% of all malaria deaths, mortality decreased by 54%.

WHO estimates that in 2013 there were about 192 million people infected of malaria. 584,000 people have died. 453,000 of the deceased were children under 5.