WHO: Life expectancy increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ World Health Organization (WHO) has published an annual report, which provides statistics on health in the world. Report informs the statement notes a trend of increased life expectancy and reducing infant and maternal mortality.

It is noted that in developing countries, life expectancy has increased since 1990 by an average of nine years. According to WHO statistics, the average life expectancy in Azerbaijan during this period increased from 63 to 72 years.Life expectancy for men - 60 (1990) to 69 years, women - 66 (1990) to 75 years.

According to WHO, the main causes of premature death in the world - coronary heart disease, respiratory disease and apoplexy.

At the same time the level of infant and maternal mortality reduced in Azerbaijan.

According to WHO, while in 2000 the maternal mortality rate in Azerbaijan was 57 per 100 000 births, in 2013 this figure was reduced to 26.