WHO gives recommendations to Azerbaijan on cancellation of quarantine regime

‘Many countries, including Azerbaijan, are preparing a plan to cancel the quarantine regime in accordance with the WHO’s recommendations,’ WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office Hande Harmanci said in an online briefing.

According to her, along with softening the measures, security measures should be taken at a high level: ‘Because the virus is still dangerous. The disease can revive. Everyone wants to return to their normal life. We want the same too.’

She thanked Azerbaijani people for obeying the rules. 

