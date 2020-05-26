​WHO comments on Azerbaijan’s easing quarantine regime

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/89ceaa2bd4a107418bdcdd4d81c59bdd/306b3ca3-85b0-4765-b65a-3d479147bfe9_292.jpg

“I want absolutely to say that it is not allowed to hold mass meetings and gather after easing of the quarantine regime,” World Health Organization’s (WHO) spokeswoman on COVID-19 Margaret Harris said while commenting on Azerbaijan’s easing the quarantine regime.

According to her, personal hygienic rules must be obeyed: “The key point is to know the factors that prevent the infection. Another factor is to control the contact of infected people with healthy ones. I think it is important to isolate infected people from healthy people. We see the flow of people to the streets after easing the quarantine, which leads to mass infection. Therefore, such places must be disinfected, and special cleaning guidelines must be obeyed.”