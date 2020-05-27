​WHO chief to attend Global Vaccine Summit in UK

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the world health organization (who), will take part in the global Summit on the development of a coronavirus vaccine organized by the United Kingdom, Report says, ciitng TASS.

"The UK is hosting the Global Vaccine Summit on June 4, and I look forward to joining British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at this event," he wrote on Twitter.

He also noted the Summit is an outstanding opportunity to reiterate our commitment to the life-saving work of Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, and equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it's ready.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, and the causative agent is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.