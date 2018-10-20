WHO: C-Section deliveries on the rise since 2000

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of C-section deliveries is increasing, a report of the World Health Organization (WHO) found.

According to Report, the document reads that the number of births by cesarean section is on the rise, climbing from about 16 million (12.1 percent of all births) in 2000 to 29.7 million (21.1 percent of all births) in 2015.

The scientists say that “the large increases in C-section use to levels well over 30 percent in many countries, often for non-medical indications, is of concern given the risks for both women and children,” he said. “It is important country ministries of health, the medical profession and civil society critically consider these statistics and ensure that overuse is minimized.”