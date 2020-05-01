Top

WHO: Azerbaijan takes public health measures in time

Azerbaijan is one of the countries that has taken public health measures in time. Sooner or later, we will see the easing of the quarantine in the country in an early or late decision.

The representative of the World Health Organization in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci, made the remarks at an online briefing, Report says.

“Any increase in the number of cases will be observed at least ten days after the decision,” she noted.

“I recommend people to keep social distance when going out, wash hands frequently and stay home when feeling ill,” the WHO representative added.

The Azerbaijani government decided to relax the restrictions on some fields from April 27.

The duration of permits to leave the place of residence based on an SMS message sent to 8103 extended from two to three hours

So far, 1,804 people have contracted the coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 1,325 of those infected recovered, 24 died.

