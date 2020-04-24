Top

WHO: Azerbaijan should cancel quarantine regime in stages

​WHO: Azerbaijan should cancel quarantine regime in stages

© Report

‘Azerbaijan also applied quarantine regime when the coronavirus reached a peak. Prevention of infectious diseases is different,’ WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office Hande Harmanci said in an online briefing.

According to her, there is no vaccination and medicine to prevent the coronavirus: ‘Therefore, there was a need for isolation to prevent the infection. The quarantine regime was a step towards this, and it yields results today.’

The WHO official noted that, Azerbaijan should cancel the quarantine regime stage-by-stage. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Linkedin
Subscribe to our Linkedin channel

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!