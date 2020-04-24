​WHO: Azerbaijan should cancel quarantine regime in stages

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/30eed76a5462879c4af91db4c12ad65c/d40b0530-df0f-4108-b60c-bb58640ecd9d_292.jpg

‘Azerbaijan also applied quarantine regime when the coronavirus reached a peak. Prevention of infectious diseases is different,’ WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office Hande Harmanci said in an online briefing.

According to her, there is no vaccination and medicine to prevent the coronavirus: ‘Therefore, there was a need for isolation to prevent the infection. The quarantine regime was a step towards this, and it yields results today.’

The WHO official noted that, Azerbaijan should cancel the quarantine regime stage-by-stage.