WHO announces most dangerous viruses of future

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ There are 3 main diseases around the world, which cause spread of large-scale epidemics.

Report informs citing foreign media, Lassa, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) and Nipah virus are "top of the list" of fatal diseases.

Marie-Paule Kieny, assistant director-general of the World Health Organization, said that besides the known threats - such as Ebola and others - there are also all those viruses that are known but are thought to be very benign: "Therefore, new vaccines must be developed as soon as possible".

"International organizations have committed 460 mln USD to speed up vaccine development for three viruses", assistant director-general said.

Notably, Ebola and Zika were among dangerous viruses over the past years.