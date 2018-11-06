WHO: 13 children die from tuberculosis every day in Europe

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Tuberculosis and AIDS and death rate related to these diseases in the world increases annually by 12-13%," Sayohat Hasanova, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the European Region, said.

Report informs that she spoke at a scientific-practical conference on "Modern approach to diagnosis, treatment and prevention of tuberculosis".

According to the figures in 2016, 290,000 people have been infected in the European region: "32,000 of them are children, while 87,000 are women. One person dies from tuberculosis every 20 minutes in the region, while 13 in every day."

The WHO official said tuberculosis morbidity rates in the European region arrange 32 people per 100,000 people: "Comparison of the past years in the world shows that the transmission of HIV infection in Europe is growing. WHO's goal is to increase drug-resistant tuberculosis up to 75 per cent by 2020. As 80 percent of 100 percent tuberculosis patients are undergoing HIV testing, and 70 percent of them are diagnosed with dual viruses (both HIV and tuberculosis). 65 percent of them receive antiretroviral therapy, which leads to a successful outcome."

Hasanova underlined that the absence of a patient in the hospital during the treatment of tuberculosis can be effective: "Outpatient treatment is more effective for the patient than the stationary. At the same time, it helps the patient from financial point of view. Reduction of the stationary days reduces the probability to be infected to other infections."