Vietnam donates 10K facemasks to Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association Nghiem Vu Khai symbolically hands over 10,000 face masks to Anar Imanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Vietnam.

Last Sunday, the Association collected more than 1,000 USD to help three Azerbaijani citizens who lost their jobs on Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island because of the pandemic.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov thanked the Vietnamese people and the Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association for their assistance. He said he believes the two countries will overcome all difficulties and defeat the epidemic.