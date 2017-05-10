 Top
    Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Thalassemia Center

    Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has today visited Thalassemia Center.

    Report informs, Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev informed Leyla Aliyeva about treatment of children at the Center, which was built under “The Life without Thalassemia” project. Thalassemia Center opened in 2009.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Center Leyla Aliyeva chatted with children being treated at the Center. On behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, children with osteoporosis were presented with medicines.

    The Heydar Aliyev Foundation constructed Thalassemia Center in Baku to create a qualified center and blood bank in Azerbaijan, prepare high-qualified personnel in the country, develop a voluntary donor service to provide safe and high quality blood to thalassemia-affected children, promote awareness-raising to prevent the expansion of thalassemia and enhance cooperation with foreign countries in fighting thalassemia.

