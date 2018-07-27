USA Today: U.S. "most dangerous" place to give birth

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ A USA Today investigation finds the United States is the "most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world." Every year in the U.S., more than 50,000 mothers are severely injured during or after childbirth and 700 die. USA Today's investigation, "Deadly Deliveries," claims women are dying and suffering life-altering injuries during childbirth because hospitals are not following long-known safety measures.

"Experts say that about 50 percent of the deaths of women from childbirth-related causes could be prevented if they were given better medical care and that's a really surprising thing given that we're one of the wealthiest countries in the world and we spend so much on medical care. We're not just talking about the women who die, we're talking about 50,000 U.S. women who are suffering life-altering harms," USA Today investigative reporter Alison Young told "CBS This Morning" on Thursday.

Young said the two leading causes of childbirths deaths and injuries are hemorrhage and severe hypertension – which requires hospitals to pay close attention to a patient's blood pressure and blood loss levels. USA Today's investigation found that medical professionals are often "eye-balling" how much blood a woman loses during childbirth instead of measuring it for warning signs that something's not right.