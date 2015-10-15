 Top
    Unique surgery conducted at Azerbaijani Medical University

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Training and Surgical Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) held a unique operation.

    Report was told in AMU, doctors carried out surgery to remove the tumor, and straight after they had dental implant surgery.

    During the operation, a middle-aged woman immediately after removal of the tumor was inserted dental implants.

    This complex operation carried out by two brigades under the leadership of members of the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery Professor Chingiz Rahimov assistant Magomed Davudova and plastic surgeon Araz Salmanov.

    According to the professor Chingiz Rahimov, the first team removed a tumor of the jaw: "After the full opening of the jaw has been completely removed diseased tissue and teeth in this part. At this time, another team took a piece of tissue from the tibia along with the vessels, and put it in the jaw.Arteries and veins were connected.

    Then dental implants were inserted."

    Assistant Magomed Davudov noted that this operation is the latest achievement of maxillofacial surgery:"This operation carried out by using microsurgical techniques.The uniqueness of the operation is that the tumor is removed, the defect is eliminated, at the same time prosthetic rehabilitation of patients carried out".

    In the preoperative period was conducted planning with virtual simulation using advanced computer technology.

    The operation carried out by highly specialized surgeons using a navigation facilities.

