UNICEF discloses neonatal and infant mortality rate 2017 in Azerbaijan

Neonatal and infant mortality rate in Azerbaijan for the last year has been announced.

Report informs, the data are presented in a new report prepared jointly by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), World Bank and the United Nations Department of Social and Economic Affairs. The document presents statistical data on child mortality worldwide.

Infant mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in Azerbaijan in 2016 made 27, for comparison, it is almost less by 3-fold than in 1990 (then this figure was 75).

Neonatal mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in Azerbaijan in 2016 made 18. For comparison, in 1990, it was at the rate of 32.

According to the UNICEF report, under-five mortality rate is higher in boys than girls. 34 male deaths registered in Azerbaijan in 2016 in under-five mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births), while this figure made 28 among females. For comparison, this figure made 103 in Azerbaijan for 1990, while 86 for females.

Probability of dying among children aged 5–14 (deaths per 1,000 children aged 5) in Azerbaijan is quite low, and made 3 in 2016.

The report says that over the past seven years global infant mortality rates have generally declined. In 2000, under-five mortality made 9.9 million in the world, in 2016, 5.6 million children died before their fifth birthday – among them 2.6 million (46 per cent) died in the first month of life. In 2016, under-five mortality made 15,000 children every day. 46 per cent died in the first month of life.