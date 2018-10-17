Unhealthy kiwi brought to Azerbaijan from Iran destroyed

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of control measures to imported food products to Azerbaijan the phytosanitary inspectors of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA) have revealed that harmful organisms was found in a part of 17.2 tons of kiwi imported from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Report reports citing the harmful organisms Pseudolaspis Pentagona Targ samples were taken and sent to the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Laboratory tests revealed contamination with harmful organisms.

As a result the contaminated fruits were selected and utilised on Sumgait landfill for solid domestic waste.