Two more Azerbaijani students from China quarantined

The Press Service of the Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance have issued a joint statement on two Azerbaijani citizens who arrived from China.

Two more people were placed in the infection department of the Clinical Medical Center.

These are the citizens of Azerbaijan. Both were born in 1997, and study in a Chinese city called Guangzhou. They arrived in Baku from Shanghai by Moscow flight.

''The students who landed at the airport tonight were placed in the Clinical Medical Center by their own will for further medical examination."

The city of Guangzhou is not in the area hit by the coronavirus. The students did not interact with infected people. According to the infection department, "for the condition reports made so far (07:30), a body temperature of both individuals is rather normal, they do not have any health problems, surveys continue."