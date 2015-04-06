Two chief doctors punished in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two chief doctors were punished in Azerbaijan, Report informs. It was noted on the report of the Chamber of Accounts for 2014.

As a result of implemented disciplinary actions by the Ministry of Health, a chief doctor of City Clinical Hospital No. 3 was dismissed, Department head of the Republican Hygiene and Epidemiology Center and the director of motor depot received a reprimand, a chief doctor of Psychiatry Hospital of the Republic and a director of the Scientific-Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology were warned for their shortcomings.