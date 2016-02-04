4 February marks World Cancer Day

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today is World Cancer Day.

Report informs, according to World Health Organization (WHO) reports, about 10 million people worldwide die cancer each year.

Overall, cancer accounts for 20 percent of deaths worldwide. Every year, 2.5 million people are examined and found cancer. The main cause of oncology death is from the lung cancer.

A truly global event taking place every year on 4 February, World Cancer Day unites the world’s population in the fight against cancer.

It aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about the disease, pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action.

World Cancer Day is the ideal opportunity to spread the word and raise the profile of cancer in people’s minds and in the world’s media.