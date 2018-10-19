Three Iranian citizens rescued by Azerbaijani border guards die

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three of the poisoned crew members of the Nazmehr dry cargo ship of the Iranian Islam Republic that sailed on route Aktau-Baku, 21 miles from the island of Pirallahi in the central part of Caspian Sea, have died, Report informs citing Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Parviz Abubakirov.

According to him, it was impossible to hospitalize these people and they died on the road. "Three of the dead are Iranian citizens. One of them is 28-year-old man , another is 29, while the age of latter is 32.

Seven out of 10 poisoned were hospitalized. They were placed in the Toxicology Department of Clinical Medical Center № 1. One of them was discharged home after medical treatment as his state was satisfactory. The ship's captain is currently provided medical assistance and his state is normal. According to the preliminary presumption, the cause of the poisoning is the chemicals carried on the board. "