Number of people with diabetes in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ "At present, more than 204,000 people suffering from diabetes have been registered as a Republican Endocrinology Center."

Report informs, this was stated by the director of the center, Yusif Ismizade.

According to him, 62,000 of them live in Baku: "90 children out of 524 registered have been implanted pumps with the help of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Others will also be operated. We have a one-year-old diabetes patient too."

Ismizade noted that incidence of diabetes is rising for about 15% each year: "Reasons may be different. If both parents are suffering from diabetes their children are prone to this disease by 50%. If only one parent has this disease then the figure falls to 20-30%. A person who is suffering from an ordinary flu may get diabetes."