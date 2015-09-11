The most common types of cancer developed in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The most popular types of cancer developed in Azerbaijan revealed. Report informs, First Deputy Director of the National Center of Oncology (NCO) Aziz Aliyev said during his speech at the I Turkish-Azerbaijani days of Oncology in Baku. He stated that, in Azerbaijan, the most frequent cancers are of diseases of breast, stomach and lungs.

According to him, the NCO is trying to provide the highest level of treatment to the patients applied to the Center: "Terms of cancer treatment in Azerbaijan reached the current level in comparison with the previous years. Previously, all cancer operations had being conducted in the same building. After the construction of the surgical building of NCO, progress had been gained in this area. Today, there are 9 oncologic dispensaries in Azerbaijani regions. In Baku operates the Oncological Clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University."