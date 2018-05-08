Thalassemia Center Director: “There are about 1 million thalassemia carriers and more than 3000 thalassemia patients in Azerbaijan”

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "At present, there are more than 3000 thalassemia patients in Azerbaijan."

Report informs, Director of the Thalassemia Center Valeh Huseynov told journalists.

According to him, there are about 1 million thalassemia carriers in the country: " If two carriers get married the risk of having infected children is very high. There is a significant decline in the number of newborn babies with infections as a result of pre-marital examinations in the country”.

V. Huseynov noted that over the past five years, 55 patients had bone marrow transplantation:

"Most of them were thalassemia patients. The obtained results are similar to those in the world. One of the targets set in the future is the tissue typing. This will help patients who cannot find donors".