​TABIB unveils epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan

Currently, we have divided the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan into yellow and orange zones," Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said, Report informs.

According to him, the number of positive cases in Ganja and Lankaran cities has doubled in recent days: " These cities have also been declared an orange zone like Baku, Absheron and Sumgayit."

Bayramli stressed that, as the epidemiological situation gradually improves and the number of infections drops to zero, all restrictions will be removed: "The number of daily confirmed cases determines the rate of infection."