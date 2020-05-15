​TABIB's chairman warns citizens

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/5206717902a8314dd4eb7759f79c88cc/3072ab01-9560-43b6-8ea6-a0c635803689_292.jpg

"461 people have contracted coronavirus in Azerbaijan since the beginning of the week," Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of TABIB Board, told in a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, 230 people have recovered, while four died this week.

TABIB's chairman said the country is facing the second wave: "The duration of the process will depend on social responsibility and the behavior of citizens."

Notably, Azerbaijan decided to relax some restrictions within the special quarantine regime from May 18, considering the sanitary and epidemiological situation due to a new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country.