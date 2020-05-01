​TABIB: Donors surviving coronavirus were examined

Up to 150,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of Board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), told at briefing today, Report informs.

"Due to an early treatment, there is a decrease in the number of infected people. The examination of donors recovering from the disease has been completed, and from tomorrow, plasma donations will be certified from tomorrow,” the TABIB official said.

He noted that the treatment of critically ill patients is underway.

Today, Azerbaijan extended the special quarantine regime until 00:00 May 31, 2020, based on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, preventive measures applied in other countries, as well as analyzing the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

So far, Azerbaijan has 1,854 confirmed cases, 1,365 recoveries, and 25 deaths.