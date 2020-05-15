​TABIB: Baku accounts for 47% of overall cases

Forty-seven percent of the total cases have been recorded in capital Baku, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of TABIB Board, told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 15.

According to him, the country increased the testing opportunities more than 30 times.

“So far, over 220,000 tests have been conducted across the country, which amounted to 22,000 per 1 million people,” Bayramli said.

“The infection rate among people over the age of 80 is 2%, while the deaths for this age group stand at 11%. Besides, the infections among women increased by 57%,” TABIB Chairman noted.

A total of 101 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 53 others recovered in Azerbaijan as of May 15.

A coronavirus patient born in 1977, who also suffered from chronic kidney disease, chronic pyelonephritis, and arterial hypertension, died.

So far, Azerbaijan has 2,980 confirmed cases, 1,886 recoveries, and 36 deaths. The treatment of 1,058 people (37 are in critical, 47 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

Today, considering the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country related to the pandemic, the total number of infected people, and the dynamics of recoveries, the Azerbaijani government decided to ease some restrictions from May 18.