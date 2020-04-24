TABIB appeals to parents regarding vaccination

Early vaccination protects your children against diphtheria, polio, tetanus and many other severe diseases, the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) appealed to parents in the Immunization Week, Report informs.

“If your children are not infected with such diseases, it is because of the vaccines. However, rare diseases may be unavoidable if the children’s immune system is weak,” said TABIB.

Under the order of Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev, Azerbaijan marks Immunization Week in all cities and regions on April 20-26.