​Stem cells from the umbilical cord of newborn collected in Azerbaijan for the first time

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Stem cells from the umbilical cord of the newborn to the subsequent separation have been collected in Azerbaijan for first time.

Report informs citing the clinic's information, the operation was supported by the staff of Thalassemia Center and Leyla Shikhlinskaya clinic during cesarean section.

According to data, stem cells will be used in the treatment of a newborn baby's older sister, who suffers from leukemia. The operation was carried out as a charity campaign by doctors and the clinic.