Statistics on Tuberculosis in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of patients registered in medical institutions of tuberculosis is 9757 people in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

Last year, the number of TB patients on the record, diagnosed for the first time, amounted to 4384 persons, 3555 of them suffer from pulmonary tuberculosis.

3164 of 4384 people, diagnosed for the first time last year, were men, 1220 - women. From 3713 tubercular patients for the first time embarked on the record in 2007, 2823 were men.

95 of 147 TB patients first time embarked on the record were boys under 13 and 52 of them were girls.