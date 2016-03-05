​Statistics on prematurely-born babies in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last year more than 30% of prematurely-born babies and with weight less than 1,000 grams were saved as a result of highly qualified treatment.

Report informs, this information was reflected in the report of Cabinet of Ministers on results in 2015.

According to the provided data, the maternal and child health indicators that characterize the positive trend are continuing. Thus, if the indicator of infant deaths in 2010 was 11.2 in 2014 - 10.2 PROMILL, in 2015 this figure amounted to 11 PROMILL. The increase in this indicator since last year is connected with integrating of a tougher international live birth criteria adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Compared with the maternal mortality rate in 2014, it dropped from was 14.6 to 14.4 per 100 thousand live births.

Cases of epidemic parotitis infection fell by 33% compared to 2014