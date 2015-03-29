 Top
    Statistics of patients applying to Clinical Medical Center in non-working days released

    The Division of Toxicology in CMC received 36 complaints

    Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ In non-working days (9 days) the Division of Toxicology in Clinical Medical Centre (CMC) received 36 complaints. Report was told by the Head of the Department of Toxicology Azer Magsudov.

    He noted that 21 of the applied taken to the hospital: 14 women, 7 men and 2 children are among those who applied.

    In addition, during the holidays 4 people applied in connection with carbon monoxide poisoning.

    Head of the Department also noted that, during the holidays 5 calls received from allergy symptoms.

