Statistics of hepatitis infections among children revealed

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year in Baku 155 people were infected with the hepatitis B virus, 52 of them are women."

Report was told in the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

According to the SSC, including the infected last year, 66 people suffering from acute hepatitis B virus, 23 of them are women. With Hepatitis C virus were infected 44 people, 16 of them are women. These numbers are roughly coincide with the figures of year 2013.

In addition, in Baku in 2013, viral hepatitis among children 0-4 years was registered in only one child.

Last year, the hepatitis diagnosed on children older than 4 years. So, in 2014, among children of 5-13 years were registered 9 cases of hepatitis. Of these, 3 cases are Hepatitis B, one case is infection with acute hepatitis C.

In addition, in the past year among children of ages 14-17 viral hepatitis was found in 9 persons, in 4 cases revealed acute hepatitis B.

In 2013, viral hepatitis was detected in 11 men, 5 of them infected with hepatitis B.