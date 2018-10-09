State of people injured in Bina train-bus collision made public

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6b268c201e8ef6f4a1109fda51c50771/3da5f344-0392-4fd9-800e-1435d514e802_292.jpg

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The condition of Aygun Babayeva, who was born in 1983 and hospitalized with severe injuries as a result of train-bus collision in Baku, is satisfactory owing to doctors’ efforts," Spokesperson for Health Ministry Safaya Ahmedova said.

According to Report, she said that the treatment of the patient is continuing in the intensive care unit of the Clinical Medical Center.

The ministry official added that there are still eight injured people in City Clinical Hospital № 3: "One of them is treated in intensive care unit, while another person is currently treated at the Institute of Scientific Research of Traumatology. His condition is satisfacory."

Notably, on October 1, at 2 pm, the driver of Daewoo Bus No 160, resident of Bina settlement, Khazar district, previously convicted Alikhan Shiraliyev hit electric locomotive at the railway crossing. As a result, the driver and 42 passengers were hospitalized and Shakir Aliyev and Yusif Dadashzade died.