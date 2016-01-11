​Turkish expert announces important measures to avoid 'swine flu'

"Indoor air should change often"

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ People infected with swine flu or any other forms of flu should wear medical masks while talking to other people and should avoid crowded places."

Report informs, this was stated by the Turkish expert on infectious diseases Ali Atalar. He said that people should pay attention to body temperature in the winter. Therefore, a person infected with flu should wear medical masks or cover their mouth while speaking.

He said that infected people should be treated at home for a week and then have two days for rest because these flu viruses generally spread very fast. Sick children should not be let to school for 8-9 days.