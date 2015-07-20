Snoring can cause a car crash

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ A shortage of shuteye can leave you feeling tired, cranky, hungry and irritable. But it turns out, a lack of sleep can affect you in a lot of ways that go beyond triggering those basic feelings, Report informs citing foreign media.

And that’s a problem, since 53 percent of Americans are snoozing less than the recommended seven hours each night, according to the National Sleep Foundation. So what can a shortage of shut-eye cause? Only some of the crazy effects that follow.

After a night of no sleep, people were more likely to report they saw incorrect information in a series of photos they viewed in the morning - when in reality, they just read those fake details in a separate narrative afterward and unconsciously merged them into their memory. But people who saw the photos at night and then got an adequate night's sleep didn’t “misremember” anything when tested in the morning.

The researchers found that when nurses slept less than six hours the night before, they were more likely to engage in acts of workplace deviance than their well-rested peers. That means things like spilling confidential information, spending time on personal work, saying something hurtful to a coworker, or working slow on purpose.

